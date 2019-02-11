Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Evaluating the Impact of Urban Road Pricing on the Use of Green Transport Modes

The Case of Milan
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ddaa6b25-en
Authors
Elisabetta Cornago, Alexandros Dimitropoulos, Walid Oueslati
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cornago, E., A. Dimitropoulos and W. Oueslati (2019), “Evaluating the Impact of Urban Road Pricing on the Use of Green Transport Modes: The Case of Milan”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 143, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ddaa6b25-en.
Go to top