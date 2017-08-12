Evaluating publicly supported credit guarantee programmes for SMEs

This report examines the approaches adopted in 23 OECD and EU countries for evaluating the performance and cost-effectiveness of publicly supported credit guarantee programmes for SMEs. It finds that some evaluations are conducted using rigorous stateof-the art policy evaluation approaches which include an appropriate measurement of the counterfactual. Such approaches, however, are rare. Not all countries evaluate the performance of their programmes and, when they do, they often focus only on financial and not economic additionality. The issue of financial sustainability is typically neglected. Data availability remains a key impediment to the conduct of rigorous evaluations.