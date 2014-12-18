Skip to main content
Eurostat-OECD Methodological Guide for Developing Producer Price Indices for Services

Second Edition
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264220676-en
OECD, Eurostat
OECD/Eurostat (2014), Eurostat-OECD Methodological Guide for Developing Producer Price Indices for Services: Second Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264220676-en.
