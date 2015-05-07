Estonia can revitalise productivity growth and reap more benefits from its openness. Productivity is relatively low in manufacturing and in large firms, as the manufacturing sector focuses on low-technology goods exports to only a small number of destinations. The economic impact of the Estonian R&D system still appears to be limited, also because of a lack of knowledge transfer. Building on Estonia’s favourable business environment, productivity growth could be raised by promoting smart specialisation and innovation; removing remaining barriers to entrepreneurship and competition; ensuring access to finance for SMEs; upgrading infrastructure; and improving energy efficiency. This Working Paper relates to the 2014 OECD Economic Survey (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-estonia.htm).