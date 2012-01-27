Skip to main content
Estimation of Loss in Consumer Surplus Resulting from Excessive Pricing of Telecommunication Services in Mexico

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gtw51j4vb-en
Marta Stryszowska
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Stryszowska, M. (2012), “Estimation of Loss in Consumer Surplus Resulting from Excessive Pricing of Telecommunication Services in Mexico”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 191, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9gtw51j4vb-en.
