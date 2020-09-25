ESG Investing: Environmental Pillar Scoring and Reporting

This report assesses the landscape of criteria and measurement within the E pillar of ESG investing to better understand the extent to which E scores reflect outputs such as carbon emissions and core metrics that capture the negative effects of business activities on the environment, and to understand the impact of climate change to businesses. In doing this, the report examines whether E scoring and reporting effectively serve markets and investors that are using ESG investing in part as a tool to make portfolios more resilient to physical and climate transition risks.