Equity in Student Achievement Across OECD Countries

An Investigation of the Role of Policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223056645650
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Catherine Chapuis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O. and C. Chapuis (2009), “Equity in Student Achievement Across OECD Countries: An Investigation of the Role of Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 708, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223056645650.
