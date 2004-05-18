This book outlines practices in OECD countries to promote equity in education, that is, to address the needs of students with disabilities, learning difficulties and social disadvantages. The book highlights the number of students involved and where they are educated (special schools, special classes or regular schools). New data are included covering pre-school and upper secondary education and data on gender have also been expanded. The book also includes information on the physical provision and on student/teacher ratios. It includes a comprehensive set of statistics on the different categories of students and indicators of equity. The analysis is based on both quantitative and qualitative data provided by 28 OECD countries and a number of provinces.