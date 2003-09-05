Proceedings of the OECD Workshop on Environmentally Harmful Subsidies, November 2002. For the first time, experts from a variety of backgrounds (government, academics, researchers and representatives of international organisations and civil society) had the opportunity to take stock of and share technical knowledge of subsidies and their environmental impacts. They addressed these issues in the context of such diverse areas as agriculture, fisheries, energy, industry, transport, forestry and water resources
Environmentally Harmful Subsidies
Policy Issues and Challenges