The OECD Competition Committee debated environmental regulation and competition in June 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting. Written contributions were submitted by: Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United States, Zambia as well as Ms. Perrot (of France). An aide memoire of the discussion is also included.
Environmental Regulation and Competition
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
