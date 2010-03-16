Skip to main content
Environmental Policy Design Characteristics and Technological Innovation

Evidence from Patent Data
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjstwtqwhd-en
Authors
Nick Johnstone, Ivan Haščič, Margarita Kalamova
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Johnstone, N., I. Haščič and M. Kalamova (2010), “Environmental Policy Design Characteristics and Technological Innovation: Evidence from Patent Data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjstwtqwhd-en.
