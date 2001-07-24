This book examines the extent to which there are trade impediments to the transfer and adoption of environmental goods and services, how can these be addressed by global trade negotiations, the role of complementary measures in order to ensure "win-win" benefits -- that is promoting both environmental protection and economic growth, and how developing countries can also benefit to ensure a triple -- "win-win-win" -- situation.
Environmental Goods and Services
The Benefits of Further Global Trade Liberalisation