This book provides a detailed examination of the environment chapter of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and other relevant provisions of the Guidelines and gives concrete ideas and guidance to enterprises wishing to implement the Guidelines. Topics covered include environmental management systems; public information and stakeholder consultation; life cycle assessment; risk management; emergency preparedness and response; continuous improvements in environmental performance; environmental education and training; and contributing to the development of environmental policy.
Environment and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
Corporate Tools and Approaches