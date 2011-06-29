Entrepreneurship at a Glance 2011

Entrepreneurship at a Glance is a new, recurrent publication that presents an original collection of indicators for measuring the state of entrepreneurship along with explanations of the policy context and interpretation of the data. This publication also includes special chapters that address measurement issues, and solutions, concerning entrepreneurship and its determinants. In this first issue the special topics covered are: business demography, green entrepreneurs and angel capital.

This new publication is a product of the OECD-Eurostat Entrepreneurship Indicators Programme, which is a long-term programme of internationally-comparable policy-relevant entrepreneurship statistics. The work involves developing standard definitions and concepts and engaging countries and international Agencies in the collection of data. An international group of statisticians and analysts provides guidance to the Programme that benefits from sponsorship by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in the United States.