Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ensuring transparency and integrity in public decision making and electoral processes in the State of Mexico

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1e941710-en
Authors
Mariana Prats, Jacobo Pastor García Villarreal
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

Prats, M. and J. García Villarreal (2022), “Ensuring transparency and integrity in public decision making and electoral processes in the State of Mexico”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1e941710-en.
Go to top