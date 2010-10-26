Indonesia has made considerable progress over the years in improving the social conditions of its population, especially among disadvantaged groups, not least by raising government spending and strengthening social protection programmes. Nevertheless, in some respects social outcomes remain sub-par in relation to regional peers.
Enhancing the Effectiveness of Social Policies in Indonesia
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
15 December 2023