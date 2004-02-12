Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Spending

Experience in OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/355505224723
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Per Mathis Kongsrud, Young-Sook Nam, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. et al. (2004), “Enhancing the Effectiveness of Public Spending: Experience in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 380, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/355505224723.
Go to top