Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Enhancing International Tax Transparency on Real Estate

OECD Report to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/37292361-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Enhancing International Tax Transparency on Real Estate: OECD Report to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/37292361-en.
Go to top