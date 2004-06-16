Skip to main content
Enhancing Income Convergence in Central Europe after EU Accession

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/841850564562
Patrick Lenain, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Lenain, P. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2004), “Enhancing Income Convergence in Central Europe after EU Accession”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 392, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/841850564562.
