Enhancing governance in Thailand

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8ddfd4c6-en
Authors
Abu Zeid Mohd Arif, Lara Fleischer, Adam Bogiatzis, Hidekatsu Asada, Andrea Colombo, Koffi Zougbédé
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers


Zeid Mohd Arif, A. et al. (2018), “Enhancing governance in Thailand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1472, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8ddfd4c6-en.
