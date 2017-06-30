Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing employability and skills to meet labour market needs in Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/260deeb4-en
Authors
Paula Garda
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garda, P. (2017), “Enhancing employability and skills to meet labour market needs in Italy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1401, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/260deeb4-en.
Go to top