Enhancing Developing Country Access to Eco-Innovation

The Case of Technology Transfer and Climate Change in a Post-2012 Policy Framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfplm8xxf5-en
Authors
David Ockwell, Jim Watson, Alexandra Mallett, Ruediger Haum, Gordon MacKerron, Anne-Marie Verbeken
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ockwell, D. et al. (2010), “Enhancing Developing Country Access to Eco-Innovation: The Case of Technology Transfer and Climate Change in a Post-2012 Policy Framework”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfplm8xxf5-en.
