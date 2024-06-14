Skip to main content
Energy Taxation and Price Distortions in Fossil Fuel Markets

Some Implications for Climate Change Policy
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/317606127730
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Jonathan Coppel
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hoeller, P. and J. Coppel (1992), “Energy Taxation and Price Distortions in Fossil Fuel Markets: Some Implications for Climate Change Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/317606127730.
