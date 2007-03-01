The UK is facing a critical moment in its energy policy: North Sea oil and gas production is declining, dependence on imported energy is increasing, while rising energy prices and climate change considerations pose further challenges. Energy Policies of the United Kingdom 2006, the second thematic review of an IEA country, addresses these challenges, focusing on energy investment, energy efficiency and the return of nuclear power to the political agenda.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: United Kingdom 2006
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
