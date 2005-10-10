Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Spain 2005

This International Energy Agency review of energy policies and programmes systematically examines Spain's general energy policy including energy policy as it relates to the environment, energy demand, and energy end-use efficiency as well as energy policy concerning oil, coal, natural gas, renewables, electricity, and nuclear power. It also reviews research and development activities and presents key statistics. It finds that meeting its Kyoto target will be a major challenge for Spain, and makes a series of recommendations on that and other issues including gas storage and electricity interconnections.