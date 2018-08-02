Energy Investment and Carbon Pricing in Emerging Markets

The shift to a greener economy can drive economic growth and create opportunities for investment. Investments in renewable energy and carbon pricing are key ways to transition to a low-carbon economy and the private sector has an essential role to play in this process. This Note provides insights and recommendations from the private sector on energy investment trends and developments in carbon pricing. The analysis builds on discussions at the Working Group meeting held on 23 October 2017 at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris and organised by the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet).