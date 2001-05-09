Skip to main content
Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth

Experience in OECD Countries
https://doi.org/10.1787/046738633224
Paul O’Brien, Ann Vourc'h
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

O’Brien, P. and A. Vourc'h (2001), “Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth: Experience in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 293, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/046738633224.
