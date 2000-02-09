Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

EMU, The Euro and The European Policy Mix

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/524744315352
Authors
Jonathan Coppel, Martine Durand, Ignazio Visco
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Coppel, J., M. Durand and I. Visco (2000), “EMU, The Euro and The European Policy Mix”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 232, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/524744315352.
Go to top