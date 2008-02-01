Employment in Government in the Perspective of the Production Costs of Goods and Services in the Public Domain

One of the activities of the Public Governance Committee is the development of comparable data and indicators of good government and efficient public services. An ongoing element is the development of a new methodology to gather comparable data on public employment. Achieving a consistent and acceptable classification of the data first required establishing a terminology and a new definition of what has been called the "public domain". Thus the scope of the project broadened to include a comparison of employment data in government to the costs of production of services of the public domain (Comparison of Employment in the Public Domain, CEPD). The new classification is now consistent with the system of national accounts (SNA).