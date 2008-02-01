Skip to main content
Employment in Government in the Perspective of the Production Costs of Goods and Services in the Public Domain

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/245160338300
Authors
Elsa Pilichowski, Edouard Turkisch
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
English
Pilichowski, E. and E. Turkisch (2008), “Employment in Government in the Perspective of the Production Costs of Goods and Services in the Public Domain”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245160338300.
