Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Employers' Perspectives on the Roles of Human Capital Development and Management in Creating Value

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227353534651
Authors
Bo Hansson
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hansson, B. (2009), “Employers' Perspectives on the Roles of Human Capital Development and Management in Creating Value”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227353534651.
Go to top