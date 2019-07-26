Skip to main content
Empirical links between housing markets and economic resilience

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/aa029083-en
Boris Cournède, Sahra Sakha, Volker Ziemann
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cournède, B., S. Sakha and V. Ziemann (2019), “Empirical links between housing markets and economic resilience”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1562, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aa029083-en.
