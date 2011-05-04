The OECD Competition Committee debated the competition policy implications of increasing penetration of renewable energy. This document includes the written submissions from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the European Union, France, Greece, Hungary, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Electricity: Renewables and Smart Grids
