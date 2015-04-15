Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Efficiency and Contestability in the Colombian Banking System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30twjgm6l-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Julien Pascal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daude, C. and J. Pascal (2015), “Efficiency and Contestability in the Colombian Banking System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1203, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30twjgm6l-en.
Go to top