Effects of Pro-Growth Policies on the Economic Stability of Firms, Workers and Households

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3777tdqjf-en
Authors
Boris Cournède, Paula Garda, Peter Hoeller, Volker Ziemann
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cournède, B. et al. (2015), “Effects of Pro-Growth Policies on the Economic Stability of Firms, Workers and Households”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3777tdqjf-en.
