Effects of Flexibility-Enhancing Reforms on Employment Transitions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bd8e4c1f-en
Authors
Boris Cournède, Oliver Denk, Paula Garda
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cournède, B., O. Denk and P. Garda (2016), “Effects of Flexibility-Enhancing Reforms on Employment Transitions ”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1348, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd8e4c1f-en.
