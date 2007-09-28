Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Effective Targeting of Agricultural Policies

Best Practices for Policy Design and Implementation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264038288-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Effective Targeting of Agricultural Policies: Best Practices for Policy Design and Implementation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264038288-en.
Go to top