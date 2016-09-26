Skip to main content
Effective Carbon Rates

Pricing CO2 through Taxes and Emissions Trading Systems
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264260115-en
OECD
OECD Series on Carbon Pricing and Energy Taxation
OECD (2016), Effective Carbon Rates: Pricing CO2 through Taxes and Emissions Trading Systems, OECD Series on Carbon Pricing and Energy Taxation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264260115-en.
