Effective Aid, Better Health

Report prepared for the Accra High Level Forum on aid effectiveness 2-4 September 2008
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264055964-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization, The World Bank
Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO/The World Bank (2008), Effective Aid, Better Health: Report prepared for the Accra High Level Forum on aid effectiveness 2-4 September 2008, WHO, Geneva, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264055964-en.
