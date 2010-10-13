Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Education Today 2010

The OECD Perspective
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/edu_today-2010-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Today
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Education Today 2010: The OECD Perspective, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/edu_today-2010-en.
Go to top