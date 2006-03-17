Education Policies for Students at Risk and those with Disabilities in South Eastern Europe

This publication is part of the project on Education Development for Students at Risk and those with Disabilities in South Eastern Europe. This project was carried out by the OECD within the framework of the Stability Pact for South Eastern Europe. It contributes to the countries' efforts to adjust their education reforms to the EC principles as outlined in the EU "Detailed Work Programme on the Follow-up of the Objectives of Education and Training Systems in Europe". More specifically, the countries’ efforts focus on the objective of widening access to quality education and ensuring equal opportunities for all. The respective country reports are supplemented by a general overview on the situation of special needs education in South Eastern Europe.