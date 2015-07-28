Skip to main content
Economic resilience: The usefulness of early warning indicators in OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxhgfqx3mv-en
Authors
Mikkel Hermansen, Oliver Röhn
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hermansen, M. and O. Röhn (2015), “Economic resilience: The usefulness of early warning indicators in OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1250, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxhgfqx3mv-en.
