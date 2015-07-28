Skip to main content
Economic resilience: A new set of vulnerability indicators for OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxhgjw54r8-en
Authors
Oliver Röhn, Aida Caldera Sánchez, Mikkel Hermansen, Morten Rasmussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Röhn, O. et al. (2015), “Economic resilience: A new set of vulnerability indicators for OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1249, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxhgjw54r8-en.
