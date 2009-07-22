Skip to main content
Economic Impacts of the Phase-Out in 2005 of Quantitative Restrictions under the Agreement on Textiles and Clothing

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220185234525
Authors
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Margit Molnar
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Kowalski, P. and M. Molnar (2009), “Economic Impacts of the Phase-Out in 2005 of Quantitative Restrictions under the Agreement on Textiles and Clothing”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220185234525.
