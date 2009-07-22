This paper discusses the economic impacts of the phase-out of the Multi-Fibre Arrangement (MFA), which was provided for under the 1994 Agreement on Textiles and Clothing (ATC). It presents an overview of the integration process of textile and clothing products into the GATT, takes stock of the most recent changes in the global textile and clothing (T&C) markets, and analyses some major economic impacts and strategies adopted by producers in OECD and non-OECD countries to survive in the post-MFA global competitive arena.
Economic Impacts of the Phase-Out in 2005 of Quantitative Restrictions under the Agreement on Textiles and Clothing
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
