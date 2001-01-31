Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Growth: The Role of Policies and Institutions

Panel Data. Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/722675213381
Authors
Andrea Bassanini, Stefano Scarpetta, Philip Hemmings
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bassanini, A., S. Scarpetta and P. Hemmings (2001), “Economic Growth: The Role of Policies and Institutions: Panel Data. Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 283, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/722675213381.
Go to top