Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Economic Growth and the Role of Taxation-Theory

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222800633678
Authors
Gareth D. Myles
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Myles, G. (2009), “Economic Growth and the Role of Taxation-Theory”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 713, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222800633678.
Go to top