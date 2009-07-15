Skip to main content
Economic Growth and the Role of Taxation - Disaggregate Data

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222775817802
Authors
Gareth D. Myles
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Myles, G. (2009), “Economic Growth and the Role of Taxation - Disaggregate Data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 715, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222775817802.
