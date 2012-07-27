The OECD Competition Committee debated economic evidence in merger analysis in February 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD and written submissions: Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, the European Union, and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.