The OECD Competition Committee debated Dynamic Efficiencies in Merger Analysis in June 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat as well as written submissions from Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Portugal, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.