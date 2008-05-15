The OECD Competition Committee debated Dynamic Efficiencies in Merger Analysis in June 2007. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat as well as written submissions from Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Portugal, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Dynamic Efficiencies in Merger Analysis
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024