International Capital Mobility and Financial Fragility - Part 1. Drivers of Systemic Banking Crises

The Role of Bank-Balance-Sheet Contagion and Financial Account Structure
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3k8ksgglw-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Antoine Goujard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. and A. Goujard (2012), “International Capital Mobility and Financial Fragility - Part 1. Drivers of Systemic Banking Crises: The Role of Bank-Balance-Sheet Contagion and Financial Account Structure”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 902, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3k8ksgglw-en.
