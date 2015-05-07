Skip to main content
Does the Post-Crisis Weakness of Global Trade Solely Reflect Weak Demand?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qvnff3hk-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud, Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P. and C. Schwellnus (2015), “Does the Post-Crisis Weakness of Global Trade Solely Reflect Weak Demand?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1216, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qvnff3hk-en.
